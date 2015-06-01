Argument at Gulfport home ends in gunfire

Mary Clemons is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department)

A disturbance in Gulfport, ended with shots fired, and two people arrested.

According to Gulfport police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on 20th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Sgt. Damon McDaniel said a woman got into an argument with Mary Clemons, 22, and Odis Clemons Jr., 28, at their home.

"During the argument, the victim was asked to leave the residence," said McDaniel. "Mary later brandished a handgun and shot at the victim's vehicle as it left the scene."

A small child was also inside the vehicle when the shots were fired.

McDaniel said it was later determined that the victim was the ex-girlfriend of Odis Clemons.

Mary Clemons is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on $40,000 bond. Odis Clemons Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was booked and released with a summons to appear in court.

