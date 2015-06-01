Driver rescued after spending hours trapped in overturned vehicle

What started as a simple task of removing some debris from Highway 605 turned into a lifesaving event.

Early Monday morning, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Cecil Wilkinson was picking up some debris near the intersection of Highway 605 and Highway 67 when the deputy spotted a vehicle flipped on its side in the bushes.

Turns out, there was someone inside the vehicle. That person was identified as 56-year-old Gregory M. Patterson, of Ocean Springs.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said Harrison County and Gulfport firefighters worked for about a half hour to cut Patterson from the car.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said Patterson was conscious but in serious condition. Patterson told his rescuers he had been trapped in the vehicle for several hours.

Sullivan said Patterson was taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

Brisolara said the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

