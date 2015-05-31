Spend an afternoon with the Hurricane Hunters today

Today at 2 p.m., you can enjoy an afternoon with the Hurricane Hunters as they team up with the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art's “Katrina + 10” outreach program.

The world renowned Hurricane Hunters, who regularly fly from Keesler Air Force Base into hurricanes and other tropical weather disturbances to obtain real-time data, will explain their harrowing missions and the importance of storm forecasting.

Their presentation will include video clips, first-person accounts of Hurricane Katrina plus an autograph session.

Now through Sept. 12, the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art is hosting a six month examination into the catastrophic destruction, immediate relief, sustained recovery, shared experience and progress on the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. You've seen the storm, now see the recovery.

There is no admission fee however, a $10 donation is suggested.

