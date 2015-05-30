Shuckers win series with Lookouts, take over best record in Southern League

Michael Reed had four hits and was a double shy of a cycle in the Biloxi Shuckers' 11-8 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Saturday night.



Biloxi plastered 11 runs and 18 hits against a Lookouts team that presented the Southern League's best record heading into the game.



Seven of the nine hitters for the Shuckers had at least two hits, including shortstop Orlando Arcia, who picked up three hits and scored three runs.



Biloxi (30-19) scored the first seven runs in the game that was highlighted by Reed's 3-run homer in the second inning.



Chattanooga faced a 7-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the third inning before Travis Harrison hit a grand slam off Shuckers starting pitcher Hiram Burgos, who pitched six innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.



The Shuckers have now won the series and can earn four wins in five tries against the Lookouts (29-19) in Sunday's series finale at 1:15 p.m.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

