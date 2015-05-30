Ole Miss baseball eliminated from Los Angeles regional

Soloman Williams hit a two-run home run and Hayden Carter pitched his third complete game of the season to lead CSU Bakersfield to a 2-1 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional at UCLA.



Carter (9-3) gave up seven hits and struck out two as Bakersfield (37-23-1) won its first postseason game in its seventh season in Division I.



David Metzgar doubled to open the fourth inning off right-hander Brady Bramlett (7-4) before Williams hit his third homer of the season to break a scoreless tie.



Errol Robinson, who had three hits for Ole Miss, doubled to open the fifth and took third on a groundout before scoring on Colby Bortles' sacrifice fly. Bakersfield center fielder Jordie Hein ran a long way before he jumped at the fence and robbed Bortles of the potential game-tying homer.



Max Carter had two hits for Bakersfield, which will play in another elimination game Sunday.



