Ole Miss baseball eliminated from Los Angeles regional

Ole Miss baseball eliminated from Los Angeles regional

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Soloman Williams hit a two-run home run and Hayden Carter pitched his third complete game of the season to lead CSU Bakersfield to a 2-1 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional at UCLA.

Carter (9-3) gave up seven hits and struck out two as Bakersfield (37-23-1) won its first postseason game in its seventh season in Division I.

David Metzgar doubled to open the fourth inning off right-hander Brady Bramlett (7-4) before Williams hit his third homer of the season to break a scoreless tie.

Errol Robinson, who had three hits for Ole Miss, doubled to open the fifth and took third on a groundout before scoring on Colby Bortles' sacrifice fly. Bakersfield center fielder Jordie Hein ran a long way before he jumped at the fence and robbed Bortles of the potential game-tying homer.

Max Carter had two hits for Bakersfield, which will play in another elimination game Sunday.

