Firewise workshop happening today in Biloxi

The Grand Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold a free community workshop today to teach residents how to protect their homes and yards from wildfires.

Droughts are becoming more common and prolonged, increasing the chances for wildfires. Those who attend will learn things they can do to keep their homes from burning.

Homeowners are encouraged to attend, and credits are available for many professionals, including foresters, logging managers and realtors. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

The Grand Bay NERR is located at 6005 Bayou Heron Road, Moss Point, 39562.

The NERR is managed through a state-federal partnership between the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Mississippi Secretary of State's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Mississippi State University, The Nature Conservancy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at www.dmr.ms.gov.