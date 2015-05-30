CAYA RACE humanitarian group to host "Rising From the Ashes" suicide awareness ceremony

Caya Race Humanitarian group will be hosting "Rising From the Ashes" today at Gulfport Beach next to Jones Park. This ceremony was designed in hopes to prevent suicide, by raising awareness to the issue while honoring those that have fallen victim to suicide. Mississippi Gulf Coast leaders, counselors, and veterans are expected to speak at 7 PM. Following speeches, participants will light candles and have a moment of silence for those that have fallen victim to this epidemic. Participants will also be welcome to stand up and share their personal struggles with suicide and how it has affected their lives.
COME AS YOU ARE; RAISING AWARENESS CREATING EQUALITY, known as, CAYA RACE; was created by and for those on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ready to be a part of a movement for change to make our area a more safe, inclusive, and equal place for all individuals in the community. Anyone is welcome to be a part of this humanitarian group as long as you have a passion to see things happen in favor of equality and respect.
“Suicide is a silent epidemic that spans every known demographic.”, said Kenneth Givens II, President of CAYA RACE. Givens also stated, " Our goal is to not only to raise awareness but save a life and be a voice of empathy for those who may need it."
