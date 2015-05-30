Pascagoula to host "Paddlepalooza" today

The City of Pascagoula is hosting Paddlepalooza today from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Park, located at 3621 Frederic Street.
In addition to paddle sports, attendees will enjoy live music, food, paddle sport vendors and children's activities. Paddle sports will be open to people of all levels of experience, from beginner to advanced. Participants will have the opportunity to demo kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. There will be a kayak decorating contest, judging begins at 6:30 pm followed by the Twilight Paddle Parade lead by Pascagoula Paradise Paddlers at 7:30 pm.
“This event is a great way to enjoy the riverfront and all it has to offer,” said Outdoor Recreation Specialist, Kristi Ducote. “Whether people are interested in paddling, or simply taking their family out to enjoy the food, music, scenery, and activities, Paddlepalooza will have something for everyone.”
Paddlepalooza is free and open to the public. There will be a $5 fee for Kayak and Paddleboard demo's. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available for rent for the Twilight Paddle Parade for $20.
The Pascagoula Police Department will be selling 5-pound crawfish plates for $15 to raise money for the Police Benevolent Fund.
There will be something for families and land lovers, as well. People are invited to come and enjoy live music by Andrew Lawson and Mile Wide from 3:30 – 6:30 and Yazoo Bayou Band from 7:00 – 10:00. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art will be there with their pop-up park, which includes life-size games, a mural wall and more!
Paddlepalooza would not be made possible without the generosity of this year's sponsors: Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Scranton's Restaurant & Catering, Everything Kayak, Raising Cane's – Pascagoula, Goodgames Printing, Mississippi Export Railroad, Round Island Divers, Heidelberg, Steinberger, Colmer & Burrow Law Firm, Turf Masters Lawn Care and Singing River Healthplex.
Contact Pascagoula Parks & Recreation at 228-938-2356 for more information, or visit www.cityofpascagoula.com/paddlepalooza.
