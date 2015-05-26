Downtown Biloxi business owners are hopeful MGM Park will be finished by June 6

Downtown Biloxi business owners are keeping hope alive that MGM park will be ready for the Shuckers sold out home debut on June 6th.While there is lingering uncertainty over whether or not the stadium will be ready, the restaurants are prepared.Caray Grace visited a couple restaurants today, and tonight at 10 she will tell us what they are doing in the event the Shuckers do not play ball on that date.





Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

