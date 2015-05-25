Governor declares Hurricane Preparedness Week

We're just a week away from the official start of hurricane season. Officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency want to make sure that you are prepared.

Governor Phil Bryant has declared this week as Hurricane Preparedness Week in Mississippi. MEMA urges families to review their family disaster plans this week. Remember to have important items such as flashlights, bottled water, a first aid kit, copies of important documents and non-perishable food in case of tropical weather. MEMA has posted a list of items you should keep in your disaster kit. MEMA also encourages families to make a communication plan to help family members keep in contact during an evacuation.

Mississippians should contact the emergency management directors in their county to learn more about emergency plans in their area. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

For more on what you should do to get ready for hurricane season, tune in to WLOX CBS Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. for our special program on hurricane preparation. Our special reairs June 6 at 5:00 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

