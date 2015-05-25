Gautier honors the city's fallen soldiers

It was a day of honor as Gautier paused to say thank you to those servicemen and women who died defending our country.

Dozens of citizens, local and state leaders gathered at the American Legion Hall 1992 for the annual Memorial Day Avenue of Flags Ceremony.

The event was supposed to be held outside Gautier City Hall at the Veterans' Tribute Tower, but due to the rain organizers moved it indoors. The ceremony changes didn't dampen the spirits of the folks attending today's ceremony.

For more than an hour, patriotic songs were sang, veterans lit memorial candles, and the families of those who paid ultimate sacrifice said special prayers as they dedicated American Flags in their military members' honor.

This is the second year the city and American Legion 1992 partnered to host this Avenue of Flags tribute.

