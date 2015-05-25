Cemetery Road closed for bridge replacement - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cemetery Road closed for bridge replacement

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Lorraine Bridge closed for repairs. (Photo source: WLOX) Lorraine Bridge closed for repairs. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Beginning Monday, May 25, Cemetery Road in Harrison County will be closed to thru traffic while crews work to remove a bridge and replace it with a new one.

Harrison County Road Manager Russell Weatherly said the project is part of a state program to improve bridge infrastructure.

Weatherly said signs have been placed directing thru traffic to Northrup-Cuevas Road, which will be used as a detour during closure.

The work is expected to last eight weeks, weather permitting.

