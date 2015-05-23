Former St. Stanislaus, MSU pitcher Lindgren called up by Yankees

The New York Yankees have called up former St. Stanislaus and Mississippi State pitcher Jacob Lindgren.



The 22-year-old will join the Yankees in time for Sunday's home game against the Texas Rangers. New York's bullpen has been used frequently over the past week as evident by manager Joe Girardi's decision to use a position player as a pitcher during a 15-4 loss to the Rangers Saturday.



Lindgren will be one of four left-handed pitchers in the Yankees bullpen, joining Andrew Miller and Justin Wilson and Chasen Shreve. Lindgren is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far this season.



If the 2014 second-round pick makes his MLB debut in Sunday's game, not even a full year will have passed by since joining the Yankees farm system. He spent time at four different minor-league levels in 2014, sporting a 2-1 record with a 2.16 ERA in 25 innings.



The former Rock-a-Chaw helped St. Stanislaus to a 4A state championship in 2010 and led the Mississippi State Bulldogs to a College World Series final appearance in 2013.



