Oxford beat George County 4-0 in game one of the Class 5A State - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Oxford beat George County 4-0 in game one of the Class 5A State baseball finals

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
PEARL, MS (WLOX) - Oxford High School is ranked number one in the latest Mississippi MaxPreps high school baseball poll and this afternoon in Pearl, the Chargers posted a shutout win over No. 14 George County.

Oxford went with their No. 2 pitcher and he was throwing a perfect game up until the 5th inning.

George County now faces a must-win Thursday night at 7:00 to force a third and final deciding game on Saturday.

You can watch Thursday's game live on the WLOX Bounce Network.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:33:42 GMT
    Source: SECSource: SEC
    Source: SECSource: SEC

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly