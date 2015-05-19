Oxford beat George County 4-0 in game one of the Class 5A State baseball finals

Oxford High School is ranked number one in the latest Mississippi MaxPreps high school baseball poll and this afternoon in Pearl, the Chargers posted a shutout win over No. 14 George County.



Oxford went with their No. 2 pitcher and he was throwing a perfect game up until the 5th inning.



George County now faces a must-win Thursday night at 7:00 to force a third and final deciding game on Saturday.



You can watch Thursday's game live on the WLOX Bounce Network.



