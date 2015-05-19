Tyrone Hughes & Michael "Beer Man" Lewis elected to the N.O. Saints Hall of Fame

The latest additions to Saints Hall of Fame are both natives of New Orleans. Tyrone Hughes played his high school football at St. Augustine and was drafted by New Orleans in the fifth round in 1993 after a stellar college career at Nebraska.



In four seasons over 63 games with the Saints, Hughes averaged 9.1 yards per punt return with two touchdowns and he returned 229 kickoffs,that netted 25 yards per return and three touchdowns.



On October, 23, 1994 Hughes established a new NFL record for the most combined kickoff/punt return yards in a game with 347 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in the Superdome. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Hughes was named to the 1993 Pro Bowl as a return specialist and was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.



Besides his ability to return punts and kickoffs, Hughes played defensive back. He had four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 67 tackles.



Michael Lewis exploded onto the sports scene in New Orleans in 2000. He became known as the "Beer Man" since he drove a beer truck before cracking the Saints roster. Lewis played seven seasons in New Orleans and returned 142 punts for an average of 10.4 yards per return with one touchdown. He also excelled on kickoff returns, running back 243 kickoffs for an average of 24.3 yards per return and three touchdowns.



Lewis, who attended Grace King High School in Metairie, was named first-team All-Pro in 2002 and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist.



Lewis used his speed to snag 28 receptions for 553 yards and one touchdown and helped the Saints claim the 2000 NFC Western Division title in 2000 and a first-ever playoff victory. In 2006 Lewis was a member of the Saints that lost to Chicago in the 2006 NFC Championship game.



He's still a part of the Saints franchise, serving in the position of Ambassador.



The Media Selection Committee also voted SMG executive vice president Doug Thornton to receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award for his contributions to the New Orleans Saints and the entire Gulf Coast region. Thornton helped keep the Saints in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and helped get the Superdome ready for the 2006 season.



The New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held sometime in the fall at a date to be determined in conjunction with a Saints home game.



