Red Snapper reporting now mandatory, but there's an app for that

Technology is making it easier for anglers to abide by Mississippi's new mandatory Red Snapper reporting rules. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources now has a smartphone app, a website, and a call center available.

This year, recreational fishermen and captains of for-hire vessels will be required to report their Red Snapper harvest when it is landed in Mississippi. Last year, red snapper reporting was voluntary.

"The purpose of this electronic reporting system is to provide fishery managers the best available data to ensure Mississippi anglers the most opportunities and greatest flexibility for Red Snapper harvest," said Matt Hill, director of MDMR's Finfish Bureau. "The mandatory reporting system will provide for accurate and timely data that will be used for better resource management."

Anglers with Apple or Android devices can download "Tails N Scales" in the iTunes App store or on Google Play, or visit www.tailsnscales.org. Users can create a profile within the App or website; however, you can't create a trip until May 28. You must also close out one trip before creating a new one.

Also beginning May 28, anglers can call 1-844-MSSNAPP (677-6277) to speak to a representative to create their profile and a trip.

The federal season for Red Snapper runs from June 1-10. Tuesday, the Commission on Marine Resources authorized MDMR Executive Director Jamie Miller to open a supplemental state season, but no dates have been set.

For more information on reporting data, go to the Red Snapper page at dmr.ms.gov.

