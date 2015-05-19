Investigation underway at Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport

“We've been told by AFRH that several employees have been temporarily removed and a full investigation is underway.” (Photo source: WLOX)

Problems are coming to light at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. Through emails and Facebook posts, we've heard from residents at the retirement facility who complain about substandard medical care, inadequate food and issues with other basic necessities.

Now, we've learned those complaints are getting a response from Washington.

WLOX News reached out to Rep. Steven Palazzo's office. A spokesperson for the congressman says his office was made aware of the allegations late last week.

His staff immediately reached out to the Chief Operating Officer of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington and demanded an accounting of what took place.

Palazzo's spokesperson said, “We've been told by AFRH that several employees have been temporarily removed and a full investigation is underway.”

Palazzo is expecting a further report about the conditions at the Armed Forces Retirement Homes, to learn more about how the issues being investigated are impacting the people who live there.

We have reached out to AFRH officials in Gulfport and Washington. They tell us they are forwarding that request to their public relations department in Washington. We will update this story when we receive that response.

