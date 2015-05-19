Investigation underway at Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfpo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Investigation underway at Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport

“We've been told by AFRH that several employees have been temporarily removed and a full investigation is underway.” (Photo source: WLOX) “We've been told by AFRH that several employees have been temporarily removed and a full investigation is underway.” (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Problems are coming to light at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. Through emails and Facebook posts, we've heard from residents at the retirement facility who complain about substandard medical care, inadequate food and issues with other basic necessities.

Now, we've learned those complaints are getting a response from Washington.

WLOX News reached out to Rep. Steven Palazzo's office. A spokesperson for the congressman says his office was made aware of the allegations late last week.

His staff immediately reached out to the Chief Operating Officer of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington and demanded an accounting of what took place.

Palazzo's spokesperson said, “We've been told by AFRH that several employees have been temporarily removed and a full investigation is underway.”

Palazzo is expecting a further report about the conditions at the Armed Forces Retirement Homes, to learn more about how the issues being investigated are impacting the people who live there.

We have reached out to AFRH officials in Gulfport and Washington. They tell us they are forwarding that request to their public relations department in Washington. We will update this story when we receive that response.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:33:42 GMT
    Source: SECSource: SEC
    Source: SECSource: SEC

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly