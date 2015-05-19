Family Dollar employee injured after SUV drives through storefront

It was a scary moment Tuesday morning for a Moss Point Family Dollar employee when an SUV ran through the storefront, pushing over a shelf and knocking her to the floor.

Moss Point Fire Department Lt. Hank Goff said a Lincoln MKX drove through the Main Street storefront just before 9:30 a.m.

He said there was no serious damage to the store or the vehicle, but one employee had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle told them their foot got caught on the gas pedal, and that's what forced them to crash into the storefront. Goff said the driver of the SUV was not injured.

