Doctor, nurse indicted in Waveland pill mill case appear in court

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics raided Total Heath Solutions on Highway 90 last week. (Photo source: WLOX) Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics raided Total Heath Solutions on Highway 90 last week. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Waveland doctor and nurse indicted in an alleged pill mill case appeared in federal court Tuesday morning.

Dr. Steve Morris III was granted a continuance for his arraignment and detention hearings for Thursday, May 21.

Nurse Peggy Laporte pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her, and Magistrate Judge Robert Walker set her bond at $25,000.

Morris, Laporte and a third defendant, Nurse Technician Brittany Spikes, are facing 57 counts each of conspiracy to possess, distribute and dispense a controlled substance outside of the scope of a professional practice. Spikes remains free on a $25,000 bond, and her trial is set for July 6.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics raided Total Heath Solutions on Highway 90 last week. Officials tell us they seized several boxes of evidence from the health clinic.

If convicted, Morris, Laporte and Spikes face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

