Hancock Co. looks at repair options for collapsed Old Kiln Rd. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock Co. looks at repair options for collapsed Old Kiln Rd.

Parts of Old Kiln Road in Leetown collapsed Saturday night. (Image Source: WLOX) Parts of Old Kiln Road in Leetown collapsed Saturday night. (Image Source: WLOX)
Residents survey the collapsed road. (Image Source: WLOX News) Residents survey the collapsed road. (Image Source: WLOX News)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Tuesday, Hancock County leaders will meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service to see if the collapse of Old Kiln Road qualifies for emergency repair funding.

County leaders say 14 inches of rain in just a few hours led to a 60 foot section of the road collapsing around a box culvert Saturday night.

They say a permanent solution is months away. For now, the focus is on a temporary solution so the road can reopen as soon as possible.

Leaders say a long-term solution will include an option to replace the culvert with a larger one or have a bridge built over the creek.

“Funding options. That's what makes it tough for these counties because of potential for some funding, and they come out and do inspections and this one obviously has some damage, but I don't know what kind of long-term fix to implement,” said county engineer Geoffrey Clemens.

County leaders say replacing the box culvert with a bridge maybe the least expensive option.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Hancock Co. looks at repair options for collapsed Old Kiln Rd.More>>

  • Heavy rains cause road to collapse in the Kiln

    Heavy rains cause road to collapse in the Kiln

    Sunday, May 17 2015 9:51 PM EDT2015-05-18 01:51:16 GMT
    Monday, May 18 2015 9:30 AM EDT2015-05-18 13:30:32 GMT
    This weekend's heavy rains caused a roadway to collapse in Hancock County. The pavement gave way right before midnight Saturday night on Old Kiln Road in Leetown. Several residents went to check out the damage.More >>
    This weekend's heavy rains caused a roadway to collapse in Hancock County. The pavement gave way right before midnight Saturday night on Old Kiln Road in Leetown. Several residents went to check out the damage.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:33:42 GMT
    Source: SECSource: SEC
    Source: SECSource: SEC

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly