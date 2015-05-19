Hancock Co. looks at repair options for collapsed Old Kiln Rd.

Tuesday, Hancock County leaders will meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service to see if the collapse of Old Kiln Road qualifies for emergency repair funding.

County leaders say 14 inches of rain in just a few hours led to a 60 foot section of the road collapsing around a box culvert Saturday night.

They say a permanent solution is months away. For now, the focus is on a temporary solution so the road can reopen as soon as possible.

Leaders say a long-term solution will include an option to replace the culvert with a larger one or have a bridge built over the creek.

“Funding options. That's what makes it tough for these counties because of potential for some funding, and they come out and do inspections and this one obviously has some damage, but I don't know what kind of long-term fix to implement,” said county engineer Geoffrey Clemens.

County leaders say replacing the box culvert with a bridge maybe the least expensive option.

