Rental businesses feeling the pinch from recent beach closures

Biloxi Beach Jet Ski Rentals has several locations along the beach. (Photo source: WLOX) Biloxi Beach Jet Ski Rentals has several locations along the beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
Business owners tell us they've seen a decrease in sales since the closures. (Photo source: WLOX) Business owners tell us they've seen a decrease in sales since the closures. (Photo source: WLOX)
We have some good news. All beaches across South Mississippi are currently open. The bad news is some businesses are still feeling the impacts of the recent closures and contact advisories.

Business owners tell us they've seen a decrease in sales since the closures.

Biloxi Beach Jet Ski Rentals has several locations along the beach. General Manager Alston Evans says things haven't been the same since the latest closures.

“Biloxi Beach, it's a really large beach, so there's nothing to worry about. We're in this beach about eight hours a day, and we're all fine,” said Evans. “All the Jet Ski rental places down here, our sales have just come to a screeching halt. That's very unusual. Usually, we're slammed.”

Evans says the rental company had to reduce its staff because of the lull, and it won't be back to full operation until Thursday.

