WATCH NOW ON GMM: Manhunt for suspects after Hancock Co. deputy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH NOW ON GMM: Manhunt for suspects after Hancock Co. deputy was attacked overnight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
NOW ON GMM: A manhunt is underway for three suspects after a Hancock County deputy was jumped overnight during a traffic stop. Jonathan Brannan will be live from the crime scene on Good Morning Mississippi. Click the link for more details on the investigation >>http://shout.lt/3YSt

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. Turn on GMM now for his full forecast.  >>http://shout.lt/1n28

Rhonda, Meggan and Tommy are on until 7 a.m. You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

