Class 5A State Finals: George County takes a swing at top-ranked

Class 5A State Finals: George County takes a swing at top-ranked Oxford on Tuesday

By AJ Giardina
LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - After 29 games, George County head coach Brandon Davis has guided his Rebels to 23 victories and are ranked No. 14 in the state.

Infielder Tanner Huddleston carries an impressive .488 batting average with 7 home runs, 36 RBI's, 12 doubles and 5 triples.

Walker Robbins a junior left handed pitcher and outfielder is hitting the ball at a .360 clip, has driven in 28 runs and four home runs.

The Rebels can also rely on Connor Dunlap who is batting .381 while Cameron Schultz and Bryson Solomon are each hitting over .350.

Robbins has been the Rebels ace on the mound.  He has rung up 8 wins, 1 loss  and a 1.21 earned run average with 79 strikeouts.

They will be ready for a talented Oxford team...one that has rung up 33 victories and only one defeat.

Junior pitcher Jason Barber has a perfect 11 and 0 record, a 0.00 earned run average with 103 strikeouts.

George County has faced excellent pitching, especially in their own Region 8-5A district and that experience should give them a lift when they take a swing at Oxford.


There is a chance of rain, a 40 percent chance on Tuesday.


