Biloxi Shuckers win double-header at Jacksonville on Monday

The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.More >>
After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.More >>
Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First.More >>
