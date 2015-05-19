Biloxi Shuckers win double-header at Jacksonville on Monday

Pitching was the name of the game on Monday at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jacksonville Sunday 4-0 and 5-1.



Jacob Barnes (W, 1-4) turned in a strong performance on the mound for Biloxi in game one. He allowed only four base runners on three hits and a walk in five innings. Only one Jacksonville player was able to reach scoring position against the righty from Fort Myers, Florida.



Nick Ramirez had 3 hits in 3 trips to the plate, belted a home runs, had 2 RBI, scored 2 runs and also had a double. His home run was the seventh of the season, a shot over the right field wall. Ramirez leads the Southern League with 30 RBIs and his seven homers are tied for third.



Orlando Arcia was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Michael Reed was 2 for 2 with one run batted-in.



The Shuckers posted a 5-1 victory in the nightcap. Hiram Burgos (W, 1-0) received his first start for the Shuckers after being promoted from Class-A Advanced Brevard County. Burgos struck out six Suns batters, allowed four hits, one run and walked four in five innings.



Parker Berberet was 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Brandon Marcias had a single and triple in three trips to the plate with 2 RbI and 2 runs scored.



Tyrone Taylor added more spice to the Shuckers batting lineup. He was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored.



Former LSU Tigers Austin Ross (0.2 IP, SO) and Wirfin Obispo (IP, BB, So) combined to keep the Suns off the scoreboard to secure the sweep.



Arcia extended his on-base streak to 20 games, establishing a new franchise record.



The Shuckers take aim on a fourth straight victory Tuesday night against the Suns. Lefty Hobbs Johnson (2-1, 2.56 ERA) will ge the starting nod facing Jacksonville's Chipper Smith (2-1, 3.69 ERA).



The game is slated to begin at 6:40 Tuesday night.



