Biloxi Shuckers win double-header at Jacksonville on Monday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers win double-header at Jacksonville on Monday

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Pitching was the name of the game on Monday at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jacksonville Sunday 4-0 and 5-1.

Jacob Barnes (W, 1-4) turned in a strong performance on the mound for Biloxi in game one.  He allowed only four base runners on three hits and a walk in five innings.  Only one Jacksonville player was able to reach scoring position against the righty from Fort Myers, Florida.

Nick Ramirez had 3 hits in 3 trips to the plate, belted a home runs, had 2 RBI, scored 2 runs and also had a double.  His home run was the seventh of the season, a shot over the right field wall.  Ramirez leads the Southern League with 30 RBIs and his seven homers are tied for third.

Orlando Arcia was 1 for 3 with one RBI.  Michael Reed was 2 for 2 with one run batted-in.

The Shuckers posted a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.  Hiram Burgos (W, 1-0) received his first start for the Shuckers after being promoted from Class-A Advanced Brevard County.  Burgos struck out six Suns batters, allowed four hits, one run and walked four in five innings.

Parker Berberet was 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Brandon Marcias had a single and triple in three trips to the plate with 2 RbI and 2 runs scored.

Tyrone Taylor added more spice to the Shuckers batting lineup.  He was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored.

Former LSU Tigers Austin Ross (0.2 IP, SO) and Wirfin Obispo (IP, BB, So) combined to keep the Suns off the scoreboard to secure the sweep.

Arcia extended his on-base streak to 20 games, establishing a new franchise record.

The Shuckers take aim on a fourth straight victory Tuesday night against the Suns.  Lefty Hobbs Johnson (2-1, 2.56 ERA) will ge the starting nod facing Jacksonville's Chipper Smith (2-1, 3.69 ERA).

The game is slated to begin at 6:40 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    #4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:33:42 GMT
    Source: SECSource: SEC
    Source: SECSource: SEC

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

    The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly