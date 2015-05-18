Authorities do not expect trouble for biker Memorial Day Blowout

"Bandidos are involved in it also, but we don't anticipate any problems," said Brisolara. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two rival motorcycle gangs got into a shootout at a Texas restaurant Sunday. According to police, nine gang members are dead, 18 are injured and 170 are in jail.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Kevin Moran says what happened in Texas should not shine a bad light on all motorcycle riders.

“99 percent of motorcycle riders are good, decent people, so I would not want to alarm the public that if they see a group riding along the interstate, automatically assume that there is going to be trouble, because that's just not the case,” said Moran.

“We work very close with them to have the security we need to have there,” said Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara. “We have never had any issues with the blowout in the past several years. They police their own and do quite a good job. Bandidos are involved in it also, but we don't anticipate any problems. From information we have gotten so far, we just don't foresee any problems, but I will say this: As far as Harrison County is concerned, we are prepared for anything that may happen.”

Law enforcement agencies across the country share information to prevent violent attacks.

So far, the sheriff says there has been no information to suggest anything will happen at the blowout.

“If we feel there is a need to advise the citizens of anything different, we will definitely notify them,” said Brisolara.

“We all hope in law enforcement it was an isolated event, but with this, we are cautious and do our due diligence to try and prevent any of these occurrences from happening,” said Moran.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout begins Saturday at the Gulfport Dragway.

