Ocean Springs police nab suspects in gang related shooting

Ocean Springs police have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that happened Monday evening at the Travelodge Motel.

Police said it all started when they responded to a call at the motel around 6:15 p.m. They found a victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg.

After further investigation, it was determined the victim was shot by Mark David Oneil, 30. Investigators said Oneil fled the scene in a vehicle driven by Zachary Swen Thomas, 25.

Thomas was caught shortly after the incident by police. Police said Thomas told them he drove and dropped off Oneil near the Waffle House on Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community.

During a search of the area, police report Oneil was found inside the vacant Howard Johnson Hotel. He is currently being held at the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related.

Oneil is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Thomas is charged with accessory after the fact.

Officials said the victim was rushed to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.