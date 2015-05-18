Biloxi Regional is now Merit Health Biloxi

The Merit Health Network consists of 13 hospitals with 7,000 employees, 2,300 licensed beds and 2,500 physicians on the combined active medical staffs. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Some big changes are underway at Biloxi Regional Medical Center. Monday morning, the hospital unveiled a new name, plus an affiliation with the state's largest health care network.

"Our hospital's new name is Merit Health Biloxi," said hospital CEO, Monte Bostwick, as he unveiled the changes at a morning news conference.

Bostwick said becoming part of the state's largest health care network is a logical next step for Biloxi Regional. The combined resources of Merit Health Group will help the Biloxi facility meet the demands of future growth in a rapidly changing health care landscape.

"And that's very apparent here on the coast, lots of changes going on in health care. We have positioned ourselves well over the past several years. I feel very confident about where we are as a health care system, and the move to Merit Health is only going to strengthen that," Bostwick said.

While patients won't likely notice much difference initially, other than the new name, the hospital hopes the new network will improve physician recruitment and provide benefits from sharing best-practices within the 12 hospital group.

"It also gives us an alignment with the rest of our partner hospitals across the state. And from a political standpoint, I think that's going to be able to help us negotiate better with legislators and insurance companies in a way that might have been different than before," said Dr. David McClendon.

Physicians understand the rapidly changing health care industry and doing what it takes to remain competitive.

"They can pull in more resources and make it a better hospital and serve the community better," said Dr. Thomas Poothulill.

"We're excited about it. This is something we've been working toward for the past several months, engaging our physicians and our staff," said Bostwick, "And today is the formalizing of that."

Statewide, the Merit Health Network includes a dozen hospitals, with 7,000 employees and 2500 physicians on the combined active medical staffs.

