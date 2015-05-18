SRHS holds Pet Therapy Open House - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

SRHS holds Pet Therapy Open House

SRHS honors the life of pet therapy dog Vossie. (Photo source: WLOX News) SRHS honors the life of pet therapy dog Vossie. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

On Monday, Singing River Health System honored the memory of pet therapy dog Courvoisier "Vossie" James as part of the hospital's pet therapy open house at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. 

Vossie was honored for her work at the hospital in touching numerous lives. Vossie was the first PAWS therapy dog to visit Singing River Hospital.

Singing River Health System's pet therapy program is called Pet Assisted Wellness Services or PAWS. Volunteers make up the program after undergoing training to becoming registered pet partners.

The animals in the program visit patients giving positive interactions while at the hospital. According to SRHS, studies show in addition to giving affection and happiness to patients, pet therapy can also have the effect of lowering stress levels and blood pressure, while promoting healthy movement and communication.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

