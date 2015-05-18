Sheriff: Stolen gun recovered from D'Iberville man's vehicle - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff: Stolen gun recovered from D'Iberville man's vehicle

Quynh Tommy-Vu Nguyen (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket) Quynh Tommy-Vu Nguyen (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A D'Iberville man is facing felony charges after Harrison County Sheriff's deputies say they found a stolen gun and burglary tools in his car Saturday.

Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said Quynh Tommy-Vu Nguyen, 29, is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of burglary tools.

Brisolara said deputies pulled over Nguyen on Canal Road in Gulfport. During the traffic stop, deputies say Nguyen started making suspicious movements inside the vehicle.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, deputies say they found a stolen firearm in the center console, a pair of rubber gloves and a “Big East” vehicle entry kit.

Nguyen was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $50,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

