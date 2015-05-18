Jackson Co. supervisors refuse to answer SRHS retiree questions

Dozens of Singing River Health System retirees left the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting disappointed today. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of Singing River Health System retirees left the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting disappointed today.

Attorney Billy Guice, the man hired by the county to investigate the hospital's finances and the retirees' troubled pension plan, told the older crowd he would no longer give them updates at the meeting or answer questions.

Last week, attorneys for the retirees filed a lawsuit against SRHS and the supervisors were included in the complaint.

The complaint alleges fraud, deceit and conspiracy to conceal information regarding the retirees' now underfunded retirement plan.

Guice says he will still give updates to the media about the hospital investigation.

Patrice Clark was at the meeting this morning. She will have more on the story later tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.