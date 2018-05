Farm Families of Mississippi makes a blueberry dessert

Copyright 2015

Mississippi BlueberriesApproximately 50 percent of Mississippi blueberries are sold wholesale through marketing cooperatives. The remaining blueberries are sold on a pick-your-own basis or sold independently through farmers markets, small stores, etc. There are approximately 2700 acres in blueberry production in Mississippi with the majority of blueberry acreage in the Southern half of the state. Fresh blueberries are available in the market place from May through September with June and July being the peak harvest season.Blueberries can be enjoyed fresh or frozen to enjoy year round. For best results when freezing, do not wash the berries. Freeze them dry in plastic freezer containers. Wash them right before using them in your favorite recipes. Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.Homemade Blueberry Pie Filling & Easy Blueberry Dessert2 c. fresh blueberries1 c. sugar1/4 c. water1/4 c. cornstarch3 T. cold water1 c. flour1/2 c. butter, softened1 c. finely chopped pecans8 oz. cream cheese, softened1 c. sugar12 oz. carton Cool WhipTo make Pie Filling:Combine blueberries, sugar and 1/4 c. water in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat until berries are soft, about 15 minutes. Combine cornstarch and 3 T. cold water in a small bowl. Stir well. Add cornstarch mixture to blueberries. Cook stirring constantly until thickened. Set aside to cool.Combine flour, butter and pecans in a small bowl mixing well. Press into bottom of a 13 x 9 baking pan. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes. Cool.Combine cream cheese with 1 c. sugar until smooth. Fold in cool whip. Spread over crust. Spread blueberry filling on top of cream cheese layer. Refrigerate overnight, cut into squares to serve. Place dollop of cool whip on top if desired.Information prepared by Nancy Freeman, Consultant, msunancyf@bellsouth.net Information provided by Farm Families of Mississippi, www.growingmississippi.org