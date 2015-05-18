Gilich sworn-in as Biloxi's new mayor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gilich sworn-in as Biloxi's new mayor

Biloxi's new mayor, FoFo Gilich, was sworn into office during a brief ceremony Monday morning at the Biloxi Visitors Center. (Photo source: WLOX) Biloxi's new mayor, FoFo Gilich, was sworn into office during a brief ceremony Monday morning at the Biloxi Visitors Center. (Photo source: WLOX)
A more formal, official inauguration will take place Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue. This quick swearing-in will allow Gilich to serve as mayor when the city Council meets Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX) A more formal, official inauguration will take place Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue. This quick swearing-in will allow Gilich to serve as mayor when the city Council meets Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - For the first time in almost 22 years, there's a new man in charge at Biloxi City Hall. FoFo Gilich was sworn in as mayor during a brief ceremony Monday morning at the Biloxi Visitors Center.

The event was held in front of dozens of family members and friends, as well as city department heads and six of the seven city council members. Gilich spoke briefly about his love of Biloxi and received a standing ovation. 

"I thought it was important to hit the ground running," Mayor Gilich said Monday. "We had a meeting with hospital leaders at 9 a.m., and key city department heads held their annual pre-hurricane season meeting at City Hall. So, yes, we did hit the ground running."

This quick swearing-in will allow Gilich to serve as mayor when the city Council meets Tuesday. A more formal, official inauguration will take place Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue. 

"We also want to see a good turnout Wednesday for the inauguration at the Biloxi Civic Center, when I plan to lay out a vision for moving Biloxi forward."

Gilich will now fill the remaining two years of former mayor AJ Holloway's term. Holloway resigned earlier this year citing health reasons.

