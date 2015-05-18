Biloxi Regional Medical Center renamed 'Merit Health Biloxi'

Biloxi Regional Medical Center is now Merit Health Biloxi. The name change was announced by hospital CEO Monte Bostwick at a Monday morning news conference.He says changing the brand will provide more visibility across the region and efficiencies achieved by working within the largest health network in Mississippi.



"We look forward to the resources and expertise that will support quality, personalized care delivered to patients across the state," said Bostwick.



The Merit Health Network consists of 13 hospitals with 7,000 employees, 2,300 licensed beds and 2,500 physicians on the combined active medical staffs.

