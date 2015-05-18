Rising water stops D'Iberville High bus headed to school

School will start a little late for some students at D'Iberville High School after their bus got stuck on Lorraine Road Monday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

School will start a little late for some students at D'Iberville High School after their bus got stuck on Lorraine Road Monday morning.

The students and driver are safe and back on dry ground now. But around 7:30am, the bus got stuck in rising water that almost covered the tires. The students were moved to another bus, and taken to school.

