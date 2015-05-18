Police: Men caught dismantling Mercy Cross bleachers for scrap - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Men caught dismantling Mercy Cross bleachers for scrap

Police: Men caught dismantling Mercy Cross bleachers for scrap

Vincent Ronnie Lupo Jr. (left) and Caleb Jeremy White (right) (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Vincent Ronnie Lupo Jr. (left) and Caleb Jeremy White (right) (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police say two men arrested for dismantling bleachers at Mercy Cross Catholic School were planning to sell the aluminum as scrap metal.

Officers were originally called to the area late Sunday night after receiving a call about two juveniles breaking glass in the area. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Vincent Ronnie Lupo Jr. and Caleb Jeremy White trying to dismantle the bleachers at the school.

The bleachers belong to the city of Biloxi and are valued at $2,000. Both Lupo and White were charged with Grand Larceny and were being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

