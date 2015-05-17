Oak Grove eliminates Biloxi, advances to 6A state championship s - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Oak Grove eliminates Biloxi, advances to 6A state championship series again

UNDATED (WLOX) - For a team that lost more district games than they won during the regular season, that playoff run the Biloxi Indians put together was spectacular.

After winning in walk-off fashion 6-5 against the defending 6A champion Oak Grove Warriors Thursday to force a decisive game three, Biloxi lost 5-2 in game three Sunday night.

Biloxi, which scored the first two runs in game one, also plated the first two runs Sunday. With two runners on base in the second inning, Oak Grove pitcher J.C. Keys threw a wild pitch that allowed Elijah Nelson to score. The throw from the catcher at the backstop was errant, allowing Dylan Menhennett to score a second run on the play.

In the bottom of the second, Oak Grove came back with four runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the sixth when the Warriors tacked on one insurance run. 

Oak Grove will face DeSoto Central in the 6A state championship series for the second straight year.

