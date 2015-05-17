Shuckers split Sunday doubleheader with Suns - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers split Sunday doubleheader with Suns

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers earned a walk-off win for the first time in team history in a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns Sunday afternoon.

The two teams split a doubleheader with the Suns winning game one 8-7.

Biloxi pitcher Brooks Hall allowed just five earned runs in his first six starts this season, but in his last two starts he has surrendered 12 earned runs in only five innings of work. He was responsible for all eight runs in the game one loss.

Shuckers third baseman Taylor Green picked up three hits, including his first home run of the year in the first inning that cut his team's deficit to 6-4.

After the Suns scored two more runs in the top of the second, the Shuckers (21-16) countered with one run in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

There was much less offense in Biloxi's 2-1 victory in the second game of the twinbill. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Michael Reed hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tyrone Taylor to give the team its first walk-off win of the season.

Jacksonville (15-21) and Biloxi will play a doubleheader for the second straight day Monday beginning at 4:40 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

