New splash pad may be coming to Biloxi

City and county owned splash pads can be found all across the coast. This week, the Biloxi City Council will consider a plan to build one in the Popp's Ferry Recreational Complex. (Photo source: WLOX)

There may be a free way for kids to cool off this summer if the Biloxi City Council approves a resolution to build a splash pad in the Popp's Ferry Recreational Complex.

"I think it would be great, just have another place to go to," said Rico Hua.

With summer approaching, the empty parks and lonely swings will soon be filled with children. But as those temperatures rise the kids will be looking for a way to cool off, and residents seem pleased to hear that the city is considering building a splash pad.

"Well, a splash pad should be pretty good, you know, for kids. They don't have much to do during the summertime, and they're about to be out of school," said one resident.

Just a little further down Popp's Ferry Road at the dog park, even more Biloxians seem to like the idea of an attraction that wouldn't cost families a dime.

"I think that's an excellent idea. Anything for families that is going to be free for the community is wonderful, especially in this economy right now," said Morgan Peterson.

The city already has one splash pad at Point Cadet Pavilion, but Christina Coca thinks the more family oriented attractions in the city the better.

"I think anything that you can get kids involved with their parents and what not is even better. That's our goal with the baseball team is getting the families out to the ball park, give them another activity," Coca said. "I think it will be great for them."

The Biloxi City Council will vote on the resolution at Tuesday's meeting.

