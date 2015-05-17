Heavy rains cause road to collapse in the Kiln

Old Kiln Road has been barricaded on both sides for drivers' safety. (Image Source: WLOX News)

This weekend's heavy rains caused a roadway to collapse in Hancock County. The pavement gave way right before midnight Saturday night on Old Kiln Road in Leetown. Several residents went to check out the damage.

"I been out here for about 10 years, this is the first time I ever seen anything like this," said Donny Killins.

He and his wife saw the pictures on Facebook, so Donny Killins came to check out the damage for himself.

"This is pretty wild, just come down here and take some pictures," said Killins.

No one was injured when the road gave way, but Killins said he heard a car was passing over it when it collapsed overnight.

"One guy just barely made it across, but tore the whole underneath of his car out. So, I wouldn't want to be that guy," said Killins.

Another resident who came to check out the damage said the nearby property actually belongs to her family, and she remembers stories of how badly the area used to flood.

"My grandmother has owned this property for over 100 years and the one next door we've had for over 100 years. So, it just reminded us a lot of what they call the May flood years ago," said Tai Clay.

Vic Johnson, who is the road manager, said at this time they don't know why the road caved in, but they do know it was built over a culvert. They will work to get it repaired as soon as possible to limit the inconvenience it will cause drivers.

"“Right across the wash out down here, we have a pretty good sized subdivision called Deer Park, and that's going to be the biggest inconvenience, those people having to take the long way around," said Johnson.

Johnson said engineers plan to come check out the road first thing Monday morning so they can begin to repair the roadway and hopefully keep this from happening again.

