Lorraine Road closed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Lorraine Road closed

Lorraine Road Bridge closed for repairs. (Photo source: WLOX) Lorraine Road Bridge closed for repairs. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - WLOX has just learned that Lorraine Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding.

