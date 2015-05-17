Hancock County Animal Shelter is getting a makeover

The Hancock County Animals Shelter is currently under construction.

Saturday was the start of a new renovation project to the shelter done with the partnership of Greater Good and Animal Lifeline.

Right now, the shelter located in the Kiln only holds about 20 animals, but after the renovations are done the shelter will be able to hold nearly 60 pets.

"People that work in the shelters, they're so focused on caring for the animals that their projects that they need done are often overlooked so we're able to provide that service and more importantly we travel around getting volunteers from the local area that we help out," Director of Rescue Build Bryna Donnely said.

Donnely, and nearly a dozen volunteers, are spending the next few weeks in the Kiln to renovate and add more space for the animals at the Hancock County Animal shelter.

"What we're doing is adding two different additions onto the shelter, one on each side. So we should increase their space by about four times. We're going to add about 60 kennels to their existing blueprint," Donnely explained.

John Young is a recent graduate of Hancock High School. He heard about the renovation project from his welding class and thought it'd be a great opportunity to put the skills he learned in class, to good use.

"Right now I'm really happy with all of the compliments. They say, 'wow, pretty nice weld'." Young said.

Young says he has plans to further his education in welding and is thankful for this hands on experience that allows him to give back to his community.

"It's been a privilege helping out here. It's really nice, you meet some new people, get some good experience on an outdoor, rainy project," he said.

"To me it really is just the most amazing thing you can do. To be able to have the ability to come in and help all the animals, help the people in the community it's just an amazing thing to be able to do," Donnely said.

The renovation crew are working seven days a week at the shelter to get it done. For information on how you can volunteer, call the animal shelter at 228-466-4515.

