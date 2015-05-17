Hancock County Animal Shelter is getting a makeover - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County Animal Shelter is getting a makeover

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
KILN, MS (WLOX) -

The Hancock County Animals Shelter is currently under construction. 

Saturday was the start of a new renovation project to the shelter done with the partnership of Greater Good and Animal Lifeline. 

Right now, the shelter located in the Kiln only holds about 20 animals, but after the renovations are done the shelter will be able to hold nearly 60 pets. 

"People that work in the shelters, they're so focused on caring for the animals that their projects that they need done are often overlooked so we're able to provide that service and more importantly we travel around getting volunteers from the local area that we help out," Director of Rescue Build Bryna Donnely said. 

Donnely, and nearly a dozen volunteers, are spending the next few weeks in the Kiln to renovate and add more space for the animals at the Hancock County Animal shelter.  

"What we're doing is adding two different additions onto the shelter, one on each side. So we should increase their space by about four times. We're going to add about 60 kennels to their existing blueprint," Donnely explained.  

John Young is a recent graduate of Hancock High School. He heard about the renovation project from his welding class and thought it'd be a great opportunity to put the skills he learned in class, to good use. 

"Right now I'm really happy with all of the compliments. They say, 'wow, pretty nice weld'." Young said. 

Young says he has plans to further his education in welding and is thankful for this hands on experience that allows him to give back to his community. 

"It's been a privilege helping out here. It's really nice, you meet some new people, get some good experience on an outdoor, rainy project," he said. 

"To me it really is just the most amazing thing you can do. To be able to have the ability to come in and help all the animals, help the people in the community it's just an amazing thing to be able to do," Donnely said. 

The renovation crew are working seven days a week at the shelter to get it done. For information on how you can volunteer, call the animal shelter at 228-466-4515. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly