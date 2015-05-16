Harrison Central claims second straight 6A softball state championship

Winning pitcher Madison Burge also recorded four RBIs at the plate to help the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes to a 9-1 win over the Madison Central Lady Jaguars and a second consecutive 6A state championship.



Harrison Central (28-6) picked up a 2-1 victory in game one of the series Friday night before losing the second game Saturday 3-1.



The two teams returned to the field shortly after game two to finish off a rematch of the 2014 state championship in which Harrison Central also won in three games.



Harrison Central was the only high school softball team on the coast to claim a state title. The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes were swept in the 5A state title series by the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets.



