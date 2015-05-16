Shuckers scheduled to play two doubleheaders in as many days - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers scheduled to play two doubleheaders in as many days

UNDATED (WLOX) - Rain has forced the Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Suns to play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

The two teams were already scheduled to play a twinbill Monday at Huntsville's Joe Davis Stadium, but now they will play two separate seven-inning affairs on back-to-back days.

Since their series finale is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:40 p.m., the Suns and Shuckers are on the verge of playing five games in three days. A scheduled off day is set for Wednesday before the Shuckers begin a five-game series in Huntsville against the Birmingham Barons.

Brooks Hall (4-1, 2.19 ERA) will toe the rubber for Biloxi in the first game Sunday, while Tyler Wagner (5-0, 1.93 ERA) is slated to go in the second matchup.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

