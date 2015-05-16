Step back in time with Biloxi wooden boat show

Rain could not keep visitors away from the boat show (Image Source: WLOX News)

The skies may have been gray, but they sure couldn't keep people away from taking a step back in maritime history.

“We have some fabulous boats this year, some really old boats here, a 1928, a 1929, and a 1930. They've got such great history and great stories behind the boats,” said Robin Krohn David.

One of those vintage boats was the Bon Conge'. She was purchased by her owners in 1996 from Maryland and made a two and a half month voyage to Baton Rouge. After 15 years of refurbishing, her owners are proud to show her off.

“We went down to the hull on this and all the way back up so a lot of work, a labor of love, and we stay married through the whole thing,” said Bonita Hollingsworth.

The eye catching boats, both historic and modern, brought curious visitors from all around to find out what makes a wooden boat so special.

“I think they're amazing, and the vintage years. I've never seen anything like this.” Said Mary Mills.

Clinton Hopson, who is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, was also intrigued by the exhibit, and stopped by the pier to take a look.

“The wood work. The wood work is brilliant and how these guys are keeping them maintained. People can come and look at them, it's great,” said Hopson.

The boats may have varied in size, shape, color, style, and make, but what they had in common was their undeniable beauty.

“It's a work of art, to keep those boats in the condition they are in, and the woods craftsmanship again its art. It's so unique people love to go aboard and see the vessels,” said David.

The boat show continues Sunday, at the Biloxi Schooner Pier, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

