Arrest made in Kidnapping case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BREAKING

Arrest made in Kidnapping case

June Marie Nolan (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) June Marie Nolan (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

WLOX has learned that on Friday, May 15th, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 45-year-old June Marie Nolan, of Escondido, CA, on charges of Armed Robbery and Kidnapping in relation to an incident that occurred on May 13, 2015.

On May 13, 2015, Gulfport Police received a report of a woman possibly having a seizure in a hotel room. When rescue officials arrived on the scene, they found the victim bound with clothing. The victim was later taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting an investigation, police learned that Nolan and the victim had met a few days before the incident. According to the report, Nolan became belligerent, hit and tased the victim, then tied the victim up using cords and strings. Police say, Nolan then took all of the victim's belongings, and left the scene.

Nolan was arrested during a traffic stop in Magee, MS, ON May 15, 2015. After being stopped, Nolan was charged with DUI as well.

Nolan was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

