St. Stanislaus uses early offense to clinch spot in 4A baseball title series

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws used early offense and timely pitching to clinch a berth in the 4A state championship after a 10-4 win over the North Pike Jaguars Friday night.One night after the Rocks lost 2-1 in game two of the best-of-three series in which junior pitcher Greer Holston lost a perfect game in the seventh inning, St. Stanislaus made sure offense wasn't a problem in game three, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second.Noah Nicaud earned the win on the mound for St. Stanislaus, which will face the Houston Hilltoppers in the championship round next week. Nicaud was able to force North Pike into numerous innings with runners left on base.With the George County Rebels the south representative in the 5A state championship, the Biloxi Indians are the only coast team awaiting their fate in the postseason. Game three between the Indians and Oak Grove Warriors is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

6A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TBD vs. TBD Game 1: TBA Game 2: TBA Game 3 (if nec.): TBA Trustmark Park 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP George County vs. TBD Game 1: May 19 at 4 p.m. Game 2: May 21 at 7 p.m. Game 3 (if nec.): TBA Trustmark Park 4A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP St. Stanislaus vs. Houston Game 1: TBA Game 2: TBA Game 3 (if nec.): TBA Trustmark Park 6A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Harrison Central vs. Madison Central Game 1: HC 2, MC 1 -- F/8 Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m. Game 3 (if nec.): TBA Freedom Ridge Park Red field 5A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP West Harrison vs. Neshoba Central Game 1: NC 11, WH 0 -- FINAL Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m. Game 3 (if nec.): TBA Freedom Ridge Park Blue field

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.