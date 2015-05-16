St. Stanislaus uses early offense to clinch spot in 4A baseball - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Stanislaus uses early offense to clinch spot in 4A baseball title series

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws used early offense and timely pitching to clinch a berth in the 4A state championship after a 10-4 win over the North Pike Jaguars Friday night.

One night after the Rocks lost 2-1 in game two of the best-of-three series in which junior pitcher Greer Holston lost a perfect game in the seventh inning, St. Stanislaus made sure offense wasn't a problem in game three, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second.

Noah Nicaud earned the win on the mound for St. Stanislaus, which will face the Houston Hilltoppers in the championship round next week. Nicaud was able to force North Pike into numerous innings with runners left on base.

With the George County Rebels the south representative in the 5A state championship, the Biloxi Indians are the only coast team awaiting their fate in the postseason. Game three between the Indians and Oak Grove Warriors is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

6A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
TBD vs. TBD
Game 1: TBA
Game 2: TBA
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Trustmark Park
5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
George County vs. TBD
Game 1: May 19 at 4 p.m.
Game 2: May 21 at 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Trustmark Park
4A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Stanislaus vs. Houston
Game 1: TBA
Game 2: TBA
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Trustmark Park
6A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Harrison Central vs. Madison Central
Game 1: HC 2, MC 1 -- F/8
Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Freedom Ridge Park Red field
5A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
West Harrison vs. Neshoba Central
Game 1: NC 11, WH 0 -- FINAL
Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Freedom Ridge Park Blue field

