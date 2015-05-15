Boomtown Casino to open RV Park

Boomtown Casino in Biloxi will be the first casino in Biloxi to open an RV Park. The RV Park will be located across the street from the casino and is slated to open August 1. Meanwhile, construction is underway.

"It's very exciting for us at this point. We are constructing an RV Park and we will be the only RV Park in Biloxi attached to a casino. And we're six acres here and phase one will use about four of those acres," said Vice President of Marketing for Boomtown and Hollywood Casinos Jeffrey Zaffron.

Phase one of the project will include 49 spots with water and electrical hookups.

"This amenity is just another way to draw more guests into our property and show everyone Boomtown Casino is the place to be," said Tony Carlucci, general manager of Boomtown and Hollywood Casino. "We are always looking at more ways to continue attracting guests to our property and to keep Boomtown Casino Biloxi a strong competitor in the Biloxi market."

Casino officials said they will gauge customer interests to see whether they will add bathrooms and propane hookups.

"Boomtown's long been the local's favorite. What we want to do though is add that extra amenity, create an experience for these extended locals that come from the Florida panhandle. Give them a place to stay while they are here with us," Zaffron added.

If approved, a second phase calls for 11 more spots on two acres.

