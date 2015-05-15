Fundraiser benefits epilepsy awareness in Biloxi

On Saturday, May 16 a car wash will be held in Biloxi to raise funds for epilepsy awareness. The car wash takes place at the Biloxi Hooters location on Highway 90 beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizer Moriya Ariff said she hopes to raise $1,600 this year. All proceeds will go to the Anita Kaufmann Foundation which can be found online by clicking AKFUS.org.

The foundation educates the public not to fear epilepsy or seizures.

