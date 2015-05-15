Pascagoula shuts off water north of Hwy. 90 to repair water main

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the City of Pascagoula will temporarily shut off the water supply to all homes and businesses north of Highway 90 to repair a broken water main.

City officials tell us the break happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Pascagoula and Jackson County Fire Departments are on standby to supply water for emergency use to the area and the hospital if necessary.

City officials say residents should follow boil water procedures once service is restored until further notice. Water used for drinking and cooking should be vigorously boiled for at least one minute.

