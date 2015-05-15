MS Gulf Coast golf team ready to take a swing at the NJCAA Division II Championship

In 2014 the Mississippi Gulf Coast golf team placed third in the national championship tournament. Stating Tuesday the Bulldogs are hopeful of bringing back the NJCAA National Championship Trophy.



Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro, Alabama is the site of the championship and the Bulldogs have played there twice this year. So that could give them a slight advantage since they scrimmaged there in the fall and played the Ron Marshall Spring Fling in March.



Coach Snell said, "If all the stars align and those guys are playing well, because all five of them are really good golfers, we've got a good shot at it. We really do."



Grant Motter, George Kawell, Danny De Los Santos, Conner Entriken and Phillip Hickam have played their way to a No. 3 national ranking in the coaches poll.



Since the national tournament is a 72-hole event, twice as long as most of the rest of the schedule, Snell wants his golfers to hydrate and eat the right foods. He wants them to drink more water, less soft drinks and eat more veggies.



According to Snell the extra days allow the best teams to find their way to the top of the leaderboard.



"You can have a mediocre round in a 72-hole tournament while in a 36-hole event with good competition, you don't have time to come back, "said Snell.



MACJC and Region 23 champ, Grant Motter, leads the Bulldogs. Snell said, "He and Conner Entriken, who shot a 68 at the state tournament, has gotten better every month."



Snell has been highly impressed with George Kawell who has displayed signs of playing golf at a high level. According to Snell, Kawell has been a real bright spot.



Snell said, "On paper, I think this is our best shot at winning a national championship.



De Los Santos was one of only two community college golfers participating at the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship and he finish 12th.



The Division II Golf Tournament is set to tee-off on Tuesday.



